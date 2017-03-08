Dangers of sharing missing children Facebook posts

When a child goes missing communities rally together to do whatever they can to help. Some people share photos and information on social media. But police are warning Facebook users to think twice before pushing that information forward.

Police say when most people hear of a missing child they’ll do whatever they can to get them home safely. But when it comes to “missing person posts” on Facebook, the child may not be missing at all. An RCMP detachment clerk from Manitoba sent out a caution on Facebook after she saw a string of questionable posts.

Police say some people may be hiding for their own safety for example, a parent who has been forbidden any access to their children through a court order might put their kids photos on Facebook and claim them as missing.

Police say, if the post wasn’t originated from police, or if it’s not from a reputable media outlet showing that the police are actively searching it is likely not legitimate.