Dangerous Tropical Storm rips through southern Philippines

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: disaster, philippines, storm


Nearly 200 people have been killed as a result of a tropical storm in the southern Philippines.

The storm triggered mudslides and flash floods on the southern island of Mindanao.

Residents were seen walking through flooded streets using whatever means they could find to get around.
Villagers say when the flash flood happened, it literally wiped out dozens of homes.

Ferries and boats were grounded at several ports in the region to prevent sea accidents, stranding more than 6,500 passengers.

Emergency workers, soldiers, police and volunteers were mobilized to search for survivors as well as bodies buried by the landslide.

Rescue crews have been working to clear debris, restore power and communications.

Disaster officials say many residents in the region ignored warnings to leave the coastal areas and riverbanks.

The storm packed winds of up to 80 kilometers-per-hour.


