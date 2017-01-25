Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Dangerous ‘poppers’ seized from adult-themed store

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: health canada, poppers, seizure, toronto

poppers

Health Canada is warning the public after dangerous and unauthorized health products were found inside a Toronto store.

Sixteen products in total were seized from the 24 Hour Adult Mart on Yonge St. including three “poppers” containing alkyl nitrites.

“Products containing alkyl nitrites may pose serious risks, including death, depending on the amount used, how frequently they are used and how long they are used for, as well as the person’s health and the other medications they may be taking,” according to Health Canada’s website.

Health Canada says “poppers” are labelled for use as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense but are also inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes.

The other seized products contain drugs that may pose serious health risks.

Click here to view a full list of the seized products.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php