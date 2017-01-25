Dangerous ‘poppers’ seized from adult-themed store

Health Canada is warning the public after dangerous and unauthorized health products were found inside a Toronto store.

Sixteen products in total were seized from the 24 Hour Adult Mart on Yonge St. including three “poppers” containing alkyl nitrites.

“Products containing alkyl nitrites may pose serious risks, including death, depending on the amount used, how frequently they are used and how long they are used for, as well as the person’s health and the other medications they may be taking,” according to Health Canada’s website.

Health Canada says “poppers” are labelled for use as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense but are also inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes.

The other seized products contain drugs that may pose serious health risks.

Click here to view a full list of the seized products.