Operation Chastise Wasthe secret air raid against the hydroelectric dams in Germany that took years to plan, involved an untried bomb and included the best aircrews the RAF Bomber command could muster- many of them Canadian. The raid marked the first time the allies successfully took the war inside Nazi Germany. It was a mission that changed the second World War. Ted Barris tells the story in a new book ‘The Dam Busters’ and joined us this morning.