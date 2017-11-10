Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Daddy’s Home 2

The sequel to 2015’s Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s Home 2 is directed and co-written by Sean Anders. Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, and Linda Cardellini return to the cast while new additions include John Lithgow, Mel Gibson, and John Cena.

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell), have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

“The first movie was kind of a bromance, watching these two very different characters come together for the sake of the kids,” explains Anders. “We weren’t thinking about a sequel when we made the first movie, but we loved the idea of the dads’ dads showing up for Christmas and adding another complicated layer to the conflict between the two of them. The idea was too good to pass up.

“We set the story at Christmas because it can be a really difficult time for blended families, figuring out who’s going where on what day, leading to a lot of misunderstandings and hurt feelings. The humor and conflict come from a very relatable, grounded place.”

Daddy’s Home 2 is rated PG.


