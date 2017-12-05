Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Cyclist in serious condition after collision with vehicle in Hamilton

Category: Hamilton
A cyclist is in serious condition after a collision with a car in downtown Hamilton Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Hunter and Catharine streets.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The area was closed during the morning commute but has since been reopened.

Police are still investigating the details surrounding the crash.


POPULAR STORIES

