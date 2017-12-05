Cyclist in serious condition after collision with vehicle in Hamilton
A cyclist is in serious condition after a collision with a car in downtown Hamilton Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Hunter and Catharine streets.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The area was closed during the morning commute but has since been reopened.
Police are still investigating the details surrounding the crash.
Hamilton Police say a cyclist is in serious condition following a crash this morning at Hunter St & Catharine St in Hamilton. More on @CHCHNews tonight @ 6. pic.twitter.com/PDvLPZaAWN
— Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) December 5, 2017
