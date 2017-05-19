2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cyclist, 68, suffers serious injury after collision with HSR bus

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bus, collision, hamilton, hsr, injury, police

cyclist1

A 68-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with an HSR bus in Hamilton.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, the man was cycling on Bay St. South towards Main St. when he struck the back half of an accordion style bus that was travelling through the intersection with the right of way.

The man was thrown from his bicycle and suffered serious head trauma. He was transported by Hamilton EMS to hospital.

Investigators say several witnesses came to the cyclist’s aide including the HSR bus driver.

Police have not released the victim’s name but say his family has been notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact police.

cyclist2


LATEST STORIES

Cyclist, 68, suffers serious injury after collision with HSR bus

CHCH Music Friday: Just Heart

Over $1000 worth of product stolen from Love Shop, duo charged

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php