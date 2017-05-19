Cyclist, 68, suffers serious injury after collision with HSR bus

A 68-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with an HSR bus in Hamilton.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, the man was cycling on Bay St. South towards Main St. when he struck the back half of an accordion style bus that was travelling through the intersection with the right of way.

The man was thrown from his bicycle and suffered serious head trauma. He was transported by Hamilton EMS to hospital.

Investigators say several witnesses came to the cyclist’s aide including the HSR bus driver.

Police have not released the victim’s name but say his family has been notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact police.