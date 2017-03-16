Cyber Security Expert weighs in on Yahoo hacking scandal

2016 Business Excellence Awards
The 22-year old Ancaster man arrested in a Yahoo hacking case involving Russian spies, is expected to return to court in Hamilton tomorrow afternoon.

Karim Baratov of Ancaster, another hacker and two alleged members of Russia’s spy service face 47 charges. The Toronto Police Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Baratov Tuesday morning at the request of US Officials. He was then turned over to the RCMP. He now faces extradition to the US, where he is wanted for allegedly working for Russian agents. Baratov and the three others have been indicted for computer hacking and economic espionage in what officials called one of the largest data breaches in history.

Cyber Security Expert Christian Leuprecht weighed in on this case during a skype interview with Morning Live this morning.


