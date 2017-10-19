Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Customer assaulted during armed robbery at Hamilton sex shop

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags:

loveshoptheft

Hamilton police are investigating after an armed robbery at an adult entertainment store in Hamilton.

Police were called to the Love Shop at 200 Upper Centennial Parkway North just before midnight Wednesday.

Two men entered the store with a knife and attacked the only customer inside. The duo stole an undisclosed amount of cash and took off on foot.

The customer suffered minor injuries and, police say, the knife was not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


LATEST STORIES

Choose Your Orlando Adventure

Drill down

Trending lattes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php