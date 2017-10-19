Customer assaulted during armed robbery at Hamilton sex shop

Hamilton police are investigating after an armed robbery at an adult entertainment store in Hamilton.

Police were called to the Love Shop at 200 Upper Centennial Parkway North just before midnight Wednesday.

Two men entered the store with a knife and attacked the only customer inside. The duo stole an undisclosed amount of cash and took off on foot.

The customer suffered minor injuries and, police say, the knife was not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.