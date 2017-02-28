Custom mountain bikes worth $20K stolen in Ancaster

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in location two custom high end bicycles valued at more than $20,000.

Police say the bikes were stolen some time during the night of February 20 from an unattached garage in the area of Halson St. and Golf Links Rd. in Ancaster.

The stolen bicycles include a light blue 2016 Yeti SB6 valued at more than $14,000 and a black and pink 2015 Santa Cruz Bronson valued at more than $6,500.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective C. Robinson by calling 905-546-2389.