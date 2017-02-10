Cupid’s new legs

A two legged puppy that was found tied up in a garbage bag, took his first steps with prosthetic legs today.

Cupid, an 8 week old pyrenees cross born with deformed front legs was found in a Toronto dumpster in late January left for dead. He ended up with Dog Rescuers Inc. in Oakville who are helping get back on his feet.

Dog Rescuers Inc. has had a lot of people asking about Cupid. They will go over the potential adoption candidates next month. As he grows he’ll need bigger prosthetics and people with time to care for him properly.

Cupid will be on Morning Live on Valentines Day to show off his progress.