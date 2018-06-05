It’s crunch time for MPP hopefuls in Niagara Falls

NDP incumbent Wayne Gates says he’s confident his record as MPP will lead to re-election.

“I give every ounce of energy to the job, I have the heart and the passion to be a strong voice for this community and I believe the residents of Niagara understand that”.

The former councillor won the Niagara Falls riding in 2014, but before him the area was a Liberal stronghold for a decade.

While Kathleen Wynne has already admitted defeat, Liberal candidate Dean Demizio believes he still has a shot.

“People had said to me Dean I like you, I don’t like your leader. I can see what she did and she did it for the right reasons, and now people are coming up to me and saying I’m going to vote for you now.

PC candidate Chuck McShane says his lack of political experience could play in his favour.

“I know what its like to work on construction sites, I’ve been a business owner, I can relate to everyone”.

The riding includes Niagara on the lake, Fort Erie and the city of Niagara Falls.

All three candidates agree that two issues dominate the concerns of residents within the riding, healthcare and hydro.

Last election NDP came in first place with 47% voting orange, followed by PC’s in 2nd with 32%, and Liberals trailing in 3rd with 14%