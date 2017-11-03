Crown asks judge for acquittal on breach-of-trust count at gas plant trial

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Prosecutors at Ontario’s gas plant trial have asked the court to acquit the two accused on breach-of-trust charges they face.

David Livingston and Laura Miller still face two other counts related to the destruction of documents.

The prosecution alleges the two former senior aides to ex-premier Dalton McGuinty illegally deleted emails and wiped hard drives related to the Liberal government’s decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 election.

According to The Canadian Press, prosecutor Tom Lemon said the Crown had considered the totality of the evidence and decided the breach-of-trust charge could not stick.

Livingston and Miller still face charges of mischief and unlawful use of a computer.


