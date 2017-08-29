Watch CHCH Live
Cross country fundraiser

Earlier this month, two brothers left B.C. on a cross-country road trip on a mission to raise money for Ronald McDonald charities.

Alex and Mark Wong left Victoria, B.C. on August 20th and are making their way to St. John’s Newfoundland. Along the way they hope to stop off at all 15 Ronald McDonald houses and 16 Ronald McDonald family rooms while raising money for the charity.

Their goal is to raise $20 000 and Alex is contributing $1 for every kilometre they travel out of pocket, that’s about $10 000 of his own money.

If you’d like to support the brothers visit: rmhccanada.ca/fundraiser/360


