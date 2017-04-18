Critical vote this week for LRT

A crucial vote to determine the fate of Hamilton’s light rail transit will take place at city hall this Wednesday. All 16 members of council including the mayor, will decide whether to move forward with the LRT. A new city-wide poll out shows almost half of Hamiltonians surveyed oppose the $1-billion project.

An LRT survey conducted by Forum research, funded by nine councillors was created to gage the public’s interest in light rail transit in the city. More than 3 000 people were called and more than half of the decided people on the call list are against it.