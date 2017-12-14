Cribs sold at Toys“R”Us recalled over hardware failures

A 4-in-1 convertible crib sold exclusively at Toys“R”Us Canada has been recalled.

Health Canada says the hardware on the Shermag Harrison Convertible 4 in 1 crib in espresso can become loose and detach, allowing the sides of the crib to widen, creating a hazardous gap in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or entrapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation.

The agency says hardware failures can also lead to the crib to collapse as sides may detach.

About 400 of the affected cribs were sold in Canada between January 2015 and September 2016.

The company has received one report of a gap appearing on a crib side and no injuries have been reported.

Consumer are being advised to stop using this crib and contact Shermag to receive a free replacement.