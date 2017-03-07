Crews work to clean up ‘significant fuel spill’ in Caledon

(Photo courtesy OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt)

Crews are working to clean up around 23,000 litres of gasoline after a fuel truck crashed in Caledon.

The accident happened just east of Airport Rd. on Hwy. 9 around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the fuel truck lost control and the back tanker fell over and began leaking.

The spill is threatening to spread into the Humber River and Glen Haffy Conservation Area, according to the Canadian Press. Another 10,000 litres could spill if the flow is not contained.

“This is a significant fuel spill,” said Const. Stephanie Hammond. “We have a pumper truck down there pumping out what fuel they can visibly see as well as digging out the ditches to remove the soil that has got the fuel in it as well.”

Authorities originally thought there was no threat to nearby wetlands or the river, but rainfall has been wreaking havoc with the cleanup.

Airport Road to Glen Haffy Road is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.