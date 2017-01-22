Crews tackle multi-day clean up from Stoney Creek tractor trailer crash

Tow truck operators marked their second day on the scene of a major crash in Stoney Creek that happened on Friday.

The crash happened at Centennial Parkway North and South Service Road just after 8 a.m., during the rush hour Friday commute.

Tow truck operators continued to clean up the mess on Saturday. A crew member told CHCH News that they still had to pull out a 40,000 pound steel coil buried in the mud.

Hamilton Police were called to the scene when a tractor trailer went off the road into a gully after a sedan went through a red light at the busy intersection. The truck driver wasn’t hurt and the man driving the sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There was concern about disturbing a natural gas line below the ground. It took 10 hours to clear the intersection. Charges have not yet been laid.