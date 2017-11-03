Crews on scene of ‘serious industrial accident’ in Flamborough

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fire, hamilton, ministry of labour, police

industrial

The Hamilton Police Service and Hamilton Fire Department are on the scene of a serious industrial farming accident in Flamborough.

Crews were called to 1252 Concession 5 West shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say a man in his 50s is involved in the incident and may be trapped. The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Air Ornge transported the man to General Hospital in critical condition. They say his injuries are life altering.


