Crews battle house fire in Welland

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Elmview St, fire, Niagara st, Pine St, welland

Welland house fire

Crews were called to a fire at a home on Niagara St. in Welland around 4:30 a.m Tuesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam Eckhart tweeted that more than 30 firefighters were on scene to battle the “deep seated fire.”

Niagara police say no one was inside the home when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

Niagara St. between Elmview St. and Pine St. will be closed for several hours.


