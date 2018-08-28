;
Crayola launches program to recycle markers

Crayola Canada is going green.

It’s testing out a new recycling program across the country – including Hamilton.

Crayola’s “Colour Cycle Crogram” will take back any used markers, highlighters, or dry-erase markers – not just crayola brand – and re-purpose them.

It’s as simple as getting your child’s school on board, setting up a collection area, packing the recyclables in a box and printing off a shipping label.

Fedex ground will pick them up, and Crayola will foot the bill.

For a list of eligible Canadian postal codes, click here.



