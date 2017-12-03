2017 Business Nomination
As part of their annual Toys for Tots toy drive, Halton police challenged residents to fill up as many police cars as they could with gifts for children in need.

Nine Cram-A-Cruiser events took place across the Halton region today.

Officers and volunteers accepted new unwrapped toys, cash, gift cards or Canadian Tire money.

Children also had a chance to meet the officers and tour a police cruiser.

Last year’s Toys for Tots program raised more than $248,000 in toys, gift cards, cash and food that was given to over 4,300 local families in need.

Members of the public can still make donations at any Canadian Tire, Centre Ice Training Academy, or police station in the Halton region until Dec. 10.


