CRA Scam victims

The Canada Revenue Agency scam has been around for years, but it’s still a big money maker for criminals swindling thousands of dollars a week from unsuspecting victims.

Chris Hader owns a used car dealership on Hamilton mountain. This summer he got a phone call that changed his life.

“It was a voicemail message from Revenue Canada, that said you have to call us immediately because you are under criminal investigation.”

He called the number back and was told that he was guilty of defrauding the Canadian Government. Hader was told that he owed $3900 and had only a few hours to pay up.

He was directed to the nearest store to buy Steam cards, the man on the phone called them tax cards. He spent a total of $3200.

CHCH spoke with a fraudster last year who admitted Canadians are easy targets.

“Within one or two hours you will pay whatever amount I suggest to you because you are threatened by Revenue Canada, because you have a fear of government.”

Since July, Halton residents have been scammed out of at least $60,000 after falling for the CRA or CBSA scams. Two weeks ago a Halton woman paid over $28 000 in a scam.

“They said they were from the Canadian Border Service. They told her there’s a tariff on your immigration status if you don’t pay we’ll arrest and deport you.” Det. Sgt. Chris Lawson, Halton police.

Halton police say the biggest thing to remember is that no government agency will ever demand over the phone that you pay them money, they will always send you letter in the mail if you do in fact owe money.