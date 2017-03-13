2016 Business Excellence Awards
Coyote rescued from ladder well near Burlington lift bridge

Hamilton and Burlington Animal Control officers rescued a coyote after the animal became wedged between a concrete wall and a ladder on Sunday morning.

A passerby alerted police after they noticed the coyote was stuck in the ladder well, about 4-feet below the walkway near the Burlington Canal lift bridge.

Animal control officers arrived to find the coyote’s fur had been frozen to the concrete wall from the water mist.

Two dog poles were used to pull the animal up and after about 15 minutes, it was freed. It’s not known how long the animal was stuck in the well before it was rescued.

Burlington Animal Control says the coyote did not appear to be hurt and ran away from area as soon as it was released.

The Hamilton Police Marine Unit tweeted out a thank you to animal control officers from both cities after the rescue.


Comments

Rob says:
March 13, 2017 at 11:58 am

Makes you wonder how it got there to begin with and what was going through it’s mind (Fine mess you got yourself into this time Olie)

