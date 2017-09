Cousins charged with first degree murder of Niagara senior

Two cousins in the Niagara Region have been convicted in the death of a senior.

Forty-year-old Richard Doxtator and his 38-year-old cousin Jasmine Doxtator appeared in court on Thursday and were found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Guiseppe “Joe” Caputo.

The body of the 70-year old was found in his portage road apartment on June 19, 2015.