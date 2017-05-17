Court room hears graphic details of assaults on a 7 yr old girl sold on-line for sex

Rui Dasliva, a 38-year-old man from Waterloo pleaded guilty for his attacks on a Hamilton girl who was made available for sex online by her mothers boyfriend.

In the courtroom, Dasilva’s mother silently sobbed as the agreed statement of facts was read aloud, many of the details so horrific they had to be blacked out before CHCH could be given a copy.

According to Dasliva, the mother’s boyfriend would sneak into the girl’s bedroom in the middle of the night and take her to the basement where she would be raped. Dasilva admitted to taking part in the attacks on two different occasions and in April of 2016 to bringing 48 year old Sonya Lucas to join in. The three of them sexually assaulted her and videotaped it.

The mother’s boyfriend, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the little girl, faces a total of 40 charges. Already convicted and sentenced in this crime is John Gallgher, a 50 year old Hamilton man. He admitted to watching videos of the boyfriend raping the child and plotting to video tape a future assault. Gallahger is serving a three year term.

The crown in the case calls this the most disturbing case she has ever been involved with. The maximum sentence Dasilva could face is 14 years in prison. He will learn his fate next month.