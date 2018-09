The party has started for country music fans in Hamilton.

Hamilton will be hosting more than 10,000 country fans this week.

This five day event is said to generate around 5 to 10 million dollars for the city.

Canadian County music week is the lead up to the Canadian Country Music Awards hosted by Shania Twain at FirstOntario Centre this Sunday.

Various events will take place across Hamilton this week including live performances at Gore Park.