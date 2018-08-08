;
Counterfeit money being used in Niagara Region, police investigate

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: fake money, fraud, niagara region, st catharines

FakeUSmoney

(Stock photo: U.S currency)

Businesses in Niagara Region are being warned to be extra vigilant when accepting U.S currency after “multiple incidents” of counterfeit money have been reported.

Police launched an investigation after a woman used fake $20 and $50 U.S bills to make a purchase at the Walmart on Geneva St. in St. Catharines. The woman then fled to a waiting grey Honda Civic with an Ontario license plate being driven by a male.

Investigators believe the suspect also used fake money to purchase high-end electronic and gaming items as well as expensive clothing at The Bay on Glendale Ave. and a second Walmart location on Oakwood Dr. in Niagara Falls.

Police describe the woman as black, five-foot-one to five-foot-three in height, between 150-170 lbs and 20 to 30 years of age. She was wearing a tight black dress, white sandals, a gold chain necklace, with a red or maroon purse.

The man is described by police as black, 20 to 30 years of age, with a piercing in his left ear.

Anyone having information regarding the suspects or motor vehicle in this matter is asked to call police at (905) 688-4111.



