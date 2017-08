Cops N Rodders out in full force for Special Olympics

It was a gorgeous day for the sixth annual Cops N Rodders event at Bayfront Park.

The car show featured nearly 500 new and classic cars, trucks, vans and hot rods.

If that wasn’t enough, live music and a barbeque kept people of all ages entertained.

Hamilton Police officers have spearheaded the event since 2015 in support of the Special Olympics.