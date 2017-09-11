Watch CHCH Live
Convicted murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich back in court for death of ex-girlfriend

Trial proceedings for the two men accused of killing 23-year-old Laura Babcock begins on Monday.

Dellen Millard and Mark Smich are the two men convicted of killing Tim Bosma.

Both have been accused of killing Babcock, one of Millard’s ex-girlfriends, who vanished in Toronto in June 2012. Her body has still not been found.

According to phone records some of her final calls before her disappearance are linked to Millard.

The two accused were also sent right to trial for Bosma’s first-degree murder trial. They were found guilty last year.


