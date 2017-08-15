Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Convenience store owner fights back

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, imperial variety, pepper spray, robbery


Just before 8 pm Friday, four males entered the Imperial Variety in Hamilton. They walked around the store for a bit, then left but came back 10 minutes later and flashed a large hunting knife.

“Right away he pointed the knife at me, I stepped back and right away grabbed the spray can.” Yogesh Tandon.

Yogesh sprayed the would be thieves with dog repellent, you can see it in the video. One of the suspects ran away after being sprayed in the face, another came back for more.

“Then when he came back, I sprayed him again. The can was empty after that, I opened the door and ran outside yelling help, help.”

Neighbours had already called police, and four men ranging from 17-25 were arrested nearby.

It is against the law to use pepper spray on people, but Hamilton police say Yogesh feared for his life, and used reasonable force, but they don’t recommend what he did.

Yogesh is considering closing up shop earlier at night because of this incident.


