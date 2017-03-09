Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Construction worker, 23, dies after wall collapses in Oakville

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: Ballantry Homes, construction, David Hill, dies, killed, man, oakville, worker

oakvilleworker

A 23-year-old man has died after part of a cement wall collapsed on him in Oakville.

The man was working at a construction site at Bronte Rd. and Khalsa Gate when he became pinned under the wall.

Emergency crews arrived shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The builder of the home, Ballantry Homes, released a statement saying the company is deeply saddened by the tragic accident and says they are fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the worker who lost his life. The health and safety of everyone working on our sites is a top priority for our company,” said David Hill, President of Ballantry Homes.

The Ministry of Labour and the Coroner’s office are investigating the accident. It is still unknown if Wednesday’s high winds played a role in the collapse.


LATEST STORIES

McMaster basketball star named best female player in Canada

Construction worker, 23, dies after wall collapses in Oakville

Road repairs to partially close the Linc. on Thursday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php