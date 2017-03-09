Construction worker, 23, dies after wall collapses in Oakville

A 23-year-old man has died after part of a cement wall collapsed on him in Oakville.

The man was working at a construction site at Bronte Rd. and Khalsa Gate when he became pinned under the wall.

Emergency crews arrived shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The builder of the home, Ballantry Homes, released a statement saying the company is deeply saddened by the tragic accident and says they are fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the worker who lost his life. The health and safety of everyone working on our sites is a top priority for our company,” said David Hill, President of Ballantry Homes.

The Ministry of Labour and the Coroner’s office are investigating the accident. It is still unknown if Wednesday’s high winds played a role in the collapse.