Construction site thefts

Police estimate there are at least a couple thefts from construction sites a month and the crooks are making away with anything from hammers, to entire furnaces.

Last week, two men hit a Stoney Creek mountain development for the second time and were captured on surveillance video. They stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and supplies.

“They’re basically hitting workers tools, cords, hoses, and at this stage of the site that’s basically what they can get.”

In Grimbsy, the same Hyundai SUV can be seen pulling into a lakehouse development on Wednesday last week. Both sites are being monitored by Caliber Communications in Stoney Creek. The security system flashes lights and sounds alarms. It also allows for two way communication.

But these thieves aren’t deterred, they’ve struck four times this year. They were last seen driving a white Hyundai SUV with a patch of paint missing between the windshield and sunroof and the rear passenger side window missing. The developers are confident someone knows who they are.