2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Construction of safe injection site begins in Toronto

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: fentanyl, illicit drugs, injection sites, Naloxone, opioid death, overdoses, toronto

injection

Constructions will begin Tuesday at one of three safe injection sites in Toronto.

According to the city, patients will be able to use “illicit drugs” under the supervision of a medical professional.

The facilities will also provide its clients with the fentanyl antidote, naloxone.

The construction was prompted by a recent spike in opioid deaths that are all believed to be caused by overdoses of fentanyl. The goal is to reduce the harms of substance abuse.

The first site is scheduled to be ready by fall 2017.


LATEST STORIES

Massey Hall to be restored and preserved

Police investigate possible drug overdose

Construction of safe injection site begins in Toronto

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php