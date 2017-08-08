Construction of safe injection site begins in Toronto

Constructions will begin Tuesday at one of three safe injection sites in Toronto.

According to the city, patients will be able to use “illicit drugs” under the supervision of a medical professional.

The facilities will also provide its clients with the fentanyl antidote, naloxone.

The construction was prompted by a recent spike in opioid deaths that are all believed to be caused by overdoses of fentanyl. The goal is to reduce the harms of substance abuse.

The first site is scheduled to be ready by fall 2017.