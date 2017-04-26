Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Confirmed case of mumps in Niagara Region

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: infection, mumps, niagara, public health, viral

needle

Niagara Public Health has confirmed the first case of mumps in the region.

The viral infection of the salivary glands can easily be spread person-to-person through coughing, sneezing, talking, or coming into contact with a person’s saliva.

Symptoms can include fever, swelling and pain in one or more salivary glands, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

Public Health is urging residents to ensure their vaccinations are up to date. Vaccinations are available through your family doctor, walk-in clinic or a Public Health clinic.

Health officials are advising anyone who believes they may have mumps and need to see a doctor, to call ahead to the office to allow health care staff to prepare appropriately.

For more information about mumps or to find a Public Health clinic in Niagara, click here.


