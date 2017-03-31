The Halton Region Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of measles in Oakville.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily through the air. The particles from an infected person can stay in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after that person has left an area.

The department says anyone who visited any of the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

Tuesday, March 21

Sheridan College, 1430 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, 6 to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Sheridan College, including the gym and campus Tim Hortons, 1430 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walmart (Oakville), 234 Hays Blvd., Oakville, 3:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Tim Hortons, 2355 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Trafalgar Medical Clinic, including the main foyer, the food court and LifeLabs in the basement, 1235 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, 1:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Tim Hortons, 2355 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Halton Region Health Department says anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection.

Symptoms of the disease appear in two stages. During the first stage, symptoms can include a cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes that may be sensitive to light and a slight fever. The second stage begins after three to seven days and includes a high fever, and small, white spots appearing on the inside of the mouth. A red blotchy rash then develops, first on the face and then moves down the body, arms, and legs.

Anyone who believes they may have measles should contact their health care provider before visiting the office.