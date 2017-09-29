Ch-Ching! Rewards

Concrete truck rolls into ditch, halts traffic on Highway 403

A concrete mixing tractor trailer ended up in a ditch Friday morning after a collision on Highway 403 in Hamilton.

It happened in the westbound lanes between King and Waterdown roads around 9 a.m.

A black sedan was involved in the crash and sustained serious damage to the front end.

All westbound lanes were shut down at one point, causing chaos for morning commuters.

Two lanes have since been reopened but OPP says the right lane will be closed for a few more hours.

Police said there were only minor injuries suffered but did not say if they it was the driver of the truck or the other vehicle that was hurt.

