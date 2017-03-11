2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Concession street gas leak

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: concession, gas leak, hamilton, rbc, Union gas

A section of Concession Street was closed on the Hamilton mountain today after a car crash caused a gas leak next to the Royal bank.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries around noon Saturday. Police say the woman driving the car smashed into several parked cars in the lot beside the bank off Summit Avenue before crashing into the side of the RBC and hitting a gas meter.
Seven fire trucks were on scene as well as police. Union Gas was also there and they quickly fixed the gas leak. It is still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of her car.


LATEST STORIES

March Break at the Hamilton Children's Museum!

Sweet treats at Crawford Lake

Peel Police seized several firearms from Brampton man

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php