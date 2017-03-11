Concession street gas leak

A section of Concession Street was closed on the Hamilton mountain today after a car crash caused a gas leak next to the Royal bank.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries around noon Saturday. Police say the woman driving the car smashed into several parked cars in the lot beside the bank off Summit Avenue before crashing into the side of the RBC and hitting a gas meter.

Seven fire trucks were on scene as well as police. Union Gas was also there and they quickly fixed the gas leak. It is still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of her car.