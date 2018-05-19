Concession street chalk art

It’s 8 hours of hard work that may be washed away by tomorrow.

A local artist is creating a sidewalk master piece out of chalk in an effort to attract more people to Concession Street’s music performances tonight.

Artist Russell Smith is adding the finishing touches now. He started at around 10:30 this morning, creating this temporary street painting. Concession Street is kicking off its Sidewalk Sounds tonight, there will be live music, food and belly dancers.

You’ll be seeing more of these incredible murals throughout the summer.

The piece is made with hard chalk and liquid chalk, but the beautiful sea creature remains nameless.

“No, no name for the mermaid yet.”

Russ Smith has been painting since he was 11 and he’s created stunning street paintings before.

“I’d say around 50, 50 murals.”

A dramatic skull chalk art, even a recreation of Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel painting.

Despite having decades of experience the work remains physically demanding.

“This is not easy work. Your back, legs, toes… ahh what else hurts?”

For hours Smith worked to bring this original creation to life. Each stroke brightening the otherwise plain asphalt. The goal is to get more people down to Concession Street for their Sidewalk Sounds music festival kicking off today.

“Art is something that everyone can enjoy. Its going to be colourful and beautiful and three dimensional.”

Its already catching the eyes of passersby.

The street painting is 16 by 12 and when all is said and done, Smith will have used about a gallon and a half of chalk paint.

All it takes is some rain fall to ruin the work but it’s something that no longer phases Smith.

“I’m kinda used to seeing that happen. No big deal.”

Its all in a days work.

The festival starts today and will be held on the third Friday of every month this summer. You’ll be able to see original street art and every time it’ll something different. As well as listen to live music, and enjoy the businesses here on Concession Street.