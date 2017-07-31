Concern for missing Oakville man
Halton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Oakville man.
Investigators say David Stewart, 53, was last seen in the area of Sheppard Ave. and Kenneth Ave. in Toronto on July 28.
Stewart drives a 2011 grey Lexus SUV with Ontario license plate BLKZ387.
Police are concerned for Stewart’s well-being. An initial investigation suggests he may be in Cobourg, Ontario.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police.
