Concern for missing Oakville man

Halton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Oakville man.

Investigators say David Stewart, 53, was last seen in the area of Sheppard Ave. and Kenneth Ave. in Toronto on July 28.

Stewart drives a 2011 grey Lexus SUV with Ontario license plate BLKZ387.

Police are concerned for Stewart’s well-being. An initial investigation suggests he may be in Cobourg, Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police.


