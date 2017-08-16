Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Concern for missing Hamilton girl

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Amanda Memmolo, Bruno Memmolo, concern, epilepsy, hamilton girl, missing

amanda memmolo

Police are concerned for the well-being of a missing Hamilton girl.

Amanda Memmolo, 16, was last seen on July 18, and was reported missing on August 1.

Police say Amanda has epilepsy and requires medication for her seizures. She also functions at a 12 year old level both mentally and physically.

Amanda is described as five-foot-three, with a medium build and dark brown hair.

She is also believed to be with her uncle Bruno Memmolo, 53.

Bruno is described as five-foot-seven, with a heavy build, shaved head, dark facial hair, and a Led Zepplin Dove tattooed on his left shoulder.

bruno memmolo

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

 

 


