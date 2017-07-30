ConBravo! helping to grow Hamilton’s creative community

Nearly 5,000 people are taking in Hamilton’s ConBravo! this weekend.

ConBravo! celebrates independent creators in the realms of new media like gaming, graphic novels and cosplay.

For three days fans and guests get to interact through panels and workshops and have some fun with Nerf gun battles, kart racing and tonight’s DanceBravo rave.

The convention started eight years ago and organizers say it has helped shape Hamilton’s creative community.

“We like to provide sort of a learning experience and a chance for people who are independent creators to reach their audience and also inspire other to become indpendent creators,” ConBravo! Chairperson Mark Tjan explained.

“(Independent creators) put (media) into a new context, they present it a new way and Hamilton has always really had that strength and it’s becoming more and more powerful as time goes on. You’ve got a lot of game developers here now and it’s just a great city.”

Tonight ConBravo! is open until 1 a.m. and will reopen at 10 tomorrow where the convention wraps up at 6 p.m.