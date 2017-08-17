2016 Business Excellence Awards
Con-Cast Pipe Inc. fined $70,000 after worker suffers critical injuries

Ontario
Brock Rd. South, Con-Cast Pipe Inc., fined, guelph, occupational health and safety act, steel pallets, worker injured

concast pipes

Con-Cast Pipe Inc. has been fined $70,000 after a young worker was critically injured in Guelph.

The incident happened in 2015 in the yard of the company’s facility on Brock Rd. South. A number of concrete boxes sit in a row with pallets attached to each one.

The worker was using a scraper-chisel and a sledgehammer to loosen steel pallets that were attached to a row of concrete boxes. then lowered by forklift.

One of the steel pallets caught the worker’s leg, “pinning the worker to the ground.”

Investigators say the boxes should have been further spaced apart, in which case the pallet would have missed the worker when it came down.

Con-Cast plead guilty to failing as an employer to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of the worker.

This is the second time the company has violated the Occupational Health and Safety Act.


