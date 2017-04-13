Community rallies to find missing cancer stricken dog

The past three weeks have been painful for Jamie Witt but they likely have been even worse for her dog, Rachel.

Rachel went missing on March 20 from their family farm in Lynden, just outside of Ancaster.

The ten-year-old German Sheppard suffers from arthritis and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“She’s on 13 medications a day. She will be in agony without her medication,” said Jamie.

Rachel has been a part of the Witt family for nine years. Jamie says she loves to work with the horses and treats the cats like they are her puppies. “She came to us as a rescue dog with no social skills and now she helps with daily chores.”

Unfortunately, that is exactly what she was doing when she wandered off their property last month.

Jamie created the ‘Finding Rachel’ Facebook page, making a heartfelt plea for anyone who may have seen her missing dog.

Hundreds of people have reached out and offered to help search for Rachel. “The majority of the people are people I have never met, coming from Hamilton, Brantford and Ancaster. They are still to this day driving the perimeter looking for her.”

Jamie says the community support has been a true upside in a very despairing situation.

“I know she’s going to die, she has cancer. But she should die in my arms, not alone in a bush.”

If you see Rachel you are asked to call Jaime Witt at 416-464-0608 or Ken Price at 905-512-5891