A community rallies around a grieving family whose 3 year old boy was swept away in the Grand River

Recovery efforts continue near Orangeville, after a three-year-old boy went missing when his mother’s van plunged into the Grand River. The tight-knit community is rallying around the family of Kaden Young, as they prepare to recover his body.

Kaden went missing after his mother’s van got caught in rising flood waters on Wednesday morning. When she tried to get him out of the vehicle, the fast-moving water ripped him out of her arms.

Thursday night hundreds gathered on a bridge just down the road from where Kaden went missing to light candles and place flowers. Police say support from the community has been tremendous.

“I’ve been here a couple days, we had all sorts of people come and volunteer to search, bring food for us as well as the family. Words of encouragement, that means a lot to us.” Const. Paul Nancekivell, OPP.

Despite freezing rain, police and volunteers continued searching today, focusing on a 15 km stretch of the Grand River between Grand Valley and Belwood lake near Fergus. Police say they will evaluate the situation daily and continue searching.