All lanes reopened on Linc following collision in Hamilton

Hamilton police have reopened all westbound lanes on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway following a collision early Wednesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. just east of Garth St.

Video footage from the scene shows the front of a grey vehicle with extensive damage and debris littered on the roadway.

The shutdown caused heavy delays on the parkway during the early morning commute.

Police say no one was seriously hurt in the collision.



