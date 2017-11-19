College Strike Updates

MPPs have been debating back to work legislation for college faculty this weekend at Queens Park, after the NDP did not immediately agree to pass the bill on Thursday.

But NDP leader Andrea Horwath has promised that the bill will be passed by Sunday and students will be in class early next week.

NDP leader, Andrea Horwath says Bill 178, that would mandate college faculty back to work, is an infringement of workers rights.

The Liberal’s bill to mandate faculty back to work could have been passed on Thursday or Friday, but the NDP rejected the bills speedy passage on both days. Horwath says the party needed time to do its due diligence and debate the bill which is what is happening this weekend. Despite not supporting it, Horwath says the NDP will allow it to pass tomorrow afternoon.

The president of the union representing faculty says he worries about teachers returning to the classroom, as some picketers have reported threats from managers.

Right in the middle of all of this, are the students. They have paid their tuition and some have spent even more to live on campus.

Students at Mohawk College say they are fed up with this strike and are looking forward to finally getting back to the classroom.

Students will have a shortened Christmas break, and an extended first semester. So far, its looking like students will be able to finish their year as planned.

Minister of Advanced Education, Deb Matthews has accused the NDP of being unfair towards students by not allowing the swift passage of the bill. Had the NDP agreed to the bill on Thursday, students could have been back to school a day earlier.

We will continue to provide updates about the strike as time progresses.