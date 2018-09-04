Colin Kaepernick unveiled as new face of Nike campaign

Colin Kaepernick has been unveiled as the new face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

Reports suggest Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared this photo on Twitter Monday.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

In 2016, Kaepernick began a wave of protests by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem as a way to speak out against police brutality and racial injustice.

The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been very vocal in speaking out against players who kneel.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco last year and has been unsigned since.

He’s filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming teams are colluding to deny him a job.

Last week, an arbitrator ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear whether players will be punished this season if they choose to kneel or demonstrate during the national anthem.