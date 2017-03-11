Cold March break ahead

A cold weather alert was issued this morning and remains in effect tonight. The medical officer of health issues a cold alert when the temperature is expected to drop to minus 15 degrees.

It was a bone chilling day in the city, and many Hamiltonian’s are sick of this unpredictable weather.

Last month was the warmest February on record and just when many got used to spring like temperatures, winter came back with a vengeance.

According to Hamilton public health, this is the city’s 5th cold alert for the 2016/2017 winter season. Just in time for March break, when many are looking to get away. Hamilton airport had several flights going to Cuba, Mexico and Florida today, and travelers are ready to go.

While travelling over the March break is usually much more expensive, many people here say it’s all the time they have and they are going to make the most of it.

For those staying in Hamilton, they can expect a full week of chilly temperatures and snow.

When it is this cold out, frostbite and hypothermia are common for the most vulnerable in our community. Hamilton public health is reminding Hamiltonians to look out especially for the homeless. If anyone is concerned about someone on the street, call the Salvation Army at (905) 527-1444.