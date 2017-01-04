Cold Alert issued for Hamilton

Public Health has issued a Cold Weather Alert effective for the City of Hamilton for this evening.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -7° Celsius but will feel more like -18° Celsius with the wind chill.

All city-run recreation centres are available during regular hours for those who need to stay warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during a Cold Alert. If you must go outside the City of Hamilton suggests you:

• Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

• Protect you face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves

• To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

• Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol

• Avoid strenuous exercise

The Medical Officer of Health issues a Cold Alert when temperatures are expected to be at or below -15° Celsius or minus -20° Celsius with wind chill.